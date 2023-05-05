Posh have announced a two-year partnership with QuinnBet.

Posh have announced QuinnBet as the initial advertising partner of the club for an initial two years.

The gambling firm’s branding will be present around the ground and inside the matchday programme.

The announcement comes at a time when authorities are trying to cut down on the influence of such firms in the game.

Last month, the Premier League announced a ban on gambling brands being used on the front of the shirts of its clubs to begin at the start of the 2026/27 campaign.

This ban will not extend to shirt sleeves or stadium hoardings though.

At this stage, no plans for a similar ban in the Football League have been announced.

Posh Commercial Manager Alex Harris said: “We are pleased to welcome QuinnBet to the family and are looking forward to developing our partnership with them over the next two years and hopefully beyond”.

Niall McPartland, Marketing Manager at QuinnBet said: “When we heard about the opportunity to partner with Peterborough United, we were thrilled.

"The club is steeped in history, and we are very proud to announce this two-year partnership. We wish all the club every good luck for the remainder of the current season and for what’s to come!”