Peterborough United announce last-day kick-off time change and play-off dates are revealed
The last League One games of the season scheduled for Saturday, April 27 will all kick off at 12.30pm.
Posh host Bolton Wanderers on that day in what could be a promotion decider.
The League One play-off dates are as follows.
Friday 3 May 2024 8pm League One A 1st Leg (6th v 3rd).
Saturday 4 May 2024 7.45pm League One B 1st Leg (5th v 4th).
Tuesday 7 May 2024 8pm League One A 2nd Leg (3rd v 6th).
Wednesday 8 May 2024 8pm League One B 2nd Leg (4th v 5th).
The League One play-off final will take place on Saturday, May 18 at Wembley. Kick-off time has still to be confirmed.