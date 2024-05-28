Peterborough United announce a second pre-season friendly

By Alan Swann
Published 28th May 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 15:04 BST
Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates his goal at Stamford AFC last summer. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comRicky-Jade Jones celebrates his goal at Stamford AFC last summer. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates his goal at Stamford AFC last summer. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Peterborough United have confirmed a second pre-season friendly in July.

​Posh will travel to Spalding United on Tuesday, July 16 (7.45pm kick off) and then to Stamford AFC on Friday, July 26 (7.30pm)

Spalding and Stamford will both play in the Southern League Premier Central Division next season, three divisions below the Football League.

Ticket details will follow soon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates his goal at Stamford AFC last summer. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comRicky-Jade Jones celebrates his goal at Stamford AFC last summer. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates his goal at Stamford AFC last summer. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh are expected to play another friendly the day after the Stamford game which has become a regular summer fixture.

Posh won 7-1 at the Zeeco Stadium last season with Kabongo Tshimanga scoring a hat-trick.

Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ricky-Jade Jones, David Ajiboye and Kwame Poku also scored.

Related topics:Spalding UnitedStamfordSpaldingFootball League