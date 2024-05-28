Peterborough United announce a second pre-season friendly
Posh will travel to Spalding United on Tuesday, July 16 (7.45pm kick off) and then to Stamford AFC on Friday, July 26 (7.30pm)
Spalding and Stamford will both play in the Southern League Premier Central Division next season, three divisions below the Football League.
Ticket details will follow soon.
Posh are expected to play another friendly the day after the Stamford game which has become a regular summer fixture.
Posh won 7-1 at the Zeeco Stadium last season with Kabongo Tshimanga scoring a hat-trick.
Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ricky-Jade Jones, David Ajiboye and Kwame Poku also scored.