Jonson Clarke-Harris hols off Wigan's Jason Kerr in February. Photo: David Lowndes.

Kerr has recently made a return after 14 months out of the game through injury.

Posh have been named among the potential suitors for Wigan Athletic’s centre-back Jason Kerr.

27-year-old Kerr has a deal with Wigan that expires this summer and has held talks with the club about an extended deal, however, both Posh Wrexham and a number of unnamed Scottish clubs are rumoured to be competing to secure his signature.

That is according to the RobRyanRed - Wrexham AFC Podcast, which is hosted by Mail journalist Nathan Salt and Manchester World reporter Rich Fay.

The 6ft 2in Kerr appeared 15 times for Wigan from January until the end of the season having spent the first half of the campaign covering from a serious knee injury and then a broken foot.

He came off the bench for half an hour at London Road in Wigan’s 3-2 win in February for just his third appearance of the season.

Prior to January, he had not played since November 2022.

Kerr arrived at Wigan in August 2021, playing 65 times since.

He joined from Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

Posh will be looking to bring in centre-backs this summer due to the potential sale of Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight could also leave but has been offered a new contract by the club and Romoney Crichlow has been placed on the transfer list.