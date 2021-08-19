Peterborough United and Cardiff hit with FA charge after first-half melee

The melee kicked off in the 43rd minute.

The charge alleges that both clubs ‘failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 43rd minute of the fixture.’

The flashpoint started when Nathan Thompson miscontrolled a pass in the centre of the pitch and flew into a tackle on Cardiff’s Marlon Pack.

The Cardiff players took issue with the challenge and from there the melee grew to include almost all 22 players on the pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Pack and Aden Flint, who appeared to push Thompson back down, were booked for their reactions and subsequent part in the incident but Thompson was not.