Peterborough United and an unlikely link with a much sought after Northern Irish striker

Ronan Hale (red) playing for Ross County against Rangers last season. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Peterborough United have reportedly resurrected interest in Ross County striker Ronan Hale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh were first linked with the 26 year-old when he was a free-scoring striker for Northern Irish club Cliftonville.

Instead he moved to Scottish football at the start of last season and impressed even though his 12 goals couldn’t save Ross County from relegation to the Championship. He scored 18 goals for the club in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thet relegation has led to a swarm of League One and Championship clubs believing they can now land Hale, although his current employers insist they would have to pay a premium fee, something Posh are unlikely to do even though they have lost key forward Ricky-Jade Jones to German football.

Luton Town, Wigan Athletic, Reading, Wrexham Derby County and Portsmouth have all been linked with a move for Hale. There are some clubs with far more financial muscle than Posh in that list.

Hale made his Northern Ireland international debut last week. After that game he said: “Obviously, we had a disappointing end to the season by being relegated, but it’s one we need to look at and see what’s best for my career.”

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor said: "Players won’t get picked off. Nobody will get pinched. If someone comes in and offers us £1 million for Ronan Hale, we'll have to consider it, but they will have to push the boat out."

Hale is on a long-term contract at Ross County until 2027.