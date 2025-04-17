Emmanuel Fernandez and Abraham Odoh in action against Birmingham City at Wembley. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United have quickly parked their latest Wembley triumph to concentrate on a tough League One run-in.

The players have had a mini-break since their shock Vertu Trophy Final win over Birmingham City on Sunday, but they will now concentrate on securing their safety in League One as soon as possible.

Survival would be all but guaranteed if Posh beat in-form promotion-chasers Stockport County at the Weston Homes Stadium on Good Friday (3pm kick off) and Bristol Rovers lose at second placed Wrexham.

But Posh will have a tough task against a team who still have a chance of automatic promotion after an exceptional season following promotion from League Two. County have won their last four League One games and lost just one of their last 10, to a controversial penalty decision at Wrexham.

Emmanuel Fernandez is fit for the Good Friday clash with Stockport County. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson is delaying his team selection while a couple of the Wembley heroes are assessed. On-loan centre-back Sam Hughes can’t play against his parent club, while left-back Tayo Edun is suspended. Central Emmanuel Fernandez is available despite leaving the Wembley final with a cut head that required stitches. There was no concussion though.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “We’ve just a great day which will be fondly remembered forever, but we have parked it quickly to concentrate on what is a very tough run in for us. We have five difficult games left. If we get near the levels we showed last weekend we will be a match for anyone in the division, but if we play like we did against Northampton recently we will get beaten.

"The players know that. They are not stupid. We gave them some time off because there is not a lot you can do with them at this stage of the season anyway, but physically we look very good which is important. The mental side of things is key though and it’s important we focus on getting safe as soon as possible. I will be using a lot of the squad over Easter as will most teams I imagine.

“Stockport will be tough opposition. They have flown under the radar a bit because of all the attention lavished on Wrexham and Birmingham, but the manager has done a great job. He’s been there a while which helps as there is a real understanding from the players about the way they play. They are very efficient all over the pitch and they have goalscorers which can be hard to find at our level.

"We need to get these five games out of the way and then we can analyse the season properly and finish planning for next season. We know we are losing three big players and there are also big decisions for me to make.”

Posh are at mid-table Barnsley on Easter Monday (3pm kick off). Kwame Poku, Hector Kyprianou and Ricky-Jade Jones are the three star players set to leave London Road this summer.