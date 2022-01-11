Peterborough United agree a new date for their Championship game at Bournemouth
Peterborough United have rearranged their postponed Championship trip to current leaders Bournemouth for Tuesday, March 8 (7.45pm).
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 2:23 pm
The game should have been played on January 3, but the Cherries called it off because of player unavailabilities. Posh drew 0-0 with Bournemouth at London Road in September.
Posh play at Huddersfield Town on March 5 and entertain Stoke City on March 12.
Posh have now rearranged all three of their postponed festive fixtures. They travel to Birmingham City on Tuesday, January 25 and host Reading on Tuesday, February 15.