Peterborough United add Leicester City and King's Lynn Town to their pre-season friendly schedule

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh against Leicester in a 2023 pre-season friendly. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United will play Leicester City in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 5.

The match will take place at the Championship club’s training ground (12.30pm kick off). The teams met at the same venue two years ago in a friendly with Posh winning 2-1. Posh are at St George’s Park for a training camp in the week leading up to the game.

Posh have also announced another friendly at National League King’s Lynn Town on Friday, July 18 (7pm). They travel to Boston United the following day.

Posh now have 5 confirmed pre-season friendlies. Another game will be announced later this evening. Posh are playing no friendlies at home due to pitch work at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh pre-season schedule:

Saturday, July 5 v Leicester City (12.30pm).

Tuesday, July 8 v Stamford AFC (7.30pm).

Tuesday, July 15 v Peterborough Sports (7.45pm).

Friday, July 18 v King’s Lynn Town (7pm).

Saturday, July 19 v Boston United (3pm).

Saturday, July 26 v Grimsby Town (3pm).