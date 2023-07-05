News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United add another friendly fixture

Peterborough United have added a friendly fixture to their schedule against Bedford Town.
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read

The match will take place at the Eyrie on Tuesday July 25 at 7:30pm.

The match will slot in between Posh’s trip to Colchester on July 22 and their home match against Birmingham on July 29.

Posh begin their pre-season campaign on Saturday away to Stamford.

Harrison Burrows scores against Bedford Town in 2021. Photo: Joe Dent.Harrison Burrows scores against Bedford Town in 2021. Photo: Joe Dent.
Harrison Burrows scores against Bedford Town in 2021. Photo: Joe Dent.
They will then head off to St George’s Park for a training camp before returning to face Colchester.

During the course of the training camp, the club will play two matches behind closed doors. Opponents for those matches have not been disclosed.

A Posh XI is taking on Peterborough Sports at the Bee Arena on July 15 while Posh are away.

Tickets to the Colchester and Birmingham matches are currently on sale and Stamford is £8 for adults to pay at the turnstiles.

Ticket prices for the Bedford match will be announced shortly.

