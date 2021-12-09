Peterborough United ace tipped for Premier League switch, Nottingham Forest could lose summer signing

The Posh head into the match looking to end their seven match run without a win, and are under pressure to get some more points on the table as they look to find a way out of the relegation zone.
Speaking ahead of the game, Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been looking to boost morale amid a tricky time for the side, and said: “Obviously dark clouds have been gathering because we are not winning and we are not scoring. Five games without scoring and one goal in seven matches is not us, certainly not since I’ve been at the club.
“But I enjoyed most of the performance at Forest. For 55 minutes they didn’t get a kick as we passed the ball so well after switching to a diamond formation for the game.
“We only created two good scoring chances which wasn’t enough given how much possession we had, but there was encouragement.
“The players certainly aren’t waving the white flag, No-one has given up. It’s difficult to be brave when so much is going against you. That’s just human nature and I understand that, but all I can say to the players is keep getting back on the horse and just concentrate on doing your own jobs better.
“We now need to find a way to win (at home to Millwall) on Saturday. We are back at home and our home form is supposed to save us, although we have stopped winning there as well lately. We have to give something back to our fantastic fans.”
