Peterborough United accept bid for Joel Randall as exit for defender falls through

Peterborough United have accepted a bid for attacker Joel Randall.

Joel Randall’s Peterborough United career appears to be over after the club accepted a bid for the 25-year-old.

Randall was left out of the squad on Saturday as Posh were beaten 1-0 at Wrexham.

The club has not been named at this stage although Bolton have been heavily linked with renewing their interest in Randall from the summer. The club had a £1.5m bid turned down before the start of the season.

STOCKPORT, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Joel Randall of Peterborough United competes with Callum Camps of Stockport County during the Sky Bet League One match between Stockport County FC and Peterborough United FC at Edgeley Park on December 20, 2024 in Stockport, England. (Photo by Joe Dent - PUFC/Peterborough United via Getty Images)

After the Wrexham defeat, Darren Ferguson said: “The club have accepted a bid from another club yesterday morning.

"That may have developed over the weekend. I don’t know anymore, the bid was accepted just before we left (for Wrexham).

"I’ve said before, we need to move people on before we can bring people in.

Randall joined the club in the summer of 2021 for a fee believed to have been over £1m.

After a troubled start to life at the club, which saw him appear just 28 times in two seasons, Randall has made 109 appearances for the club, scoring 19 times in all competitions.

He only signed a new three-year contract in August but was dropped from the side in September over his attitude, with Darren Ferguson stating the player had made it clear he didn’t want to be at the club.

Summer signing Jack Sparkes is also close to the exit door although Posh boss Darren Ferguson has revealed that a deal for him to leave the club has fallen through in recent days.

Ferguson added: “Jack Sparkes was going to another club but it fell through. There is a lot of interest in him.”

The left-back only arrived in the summer from Portsmouth as injury cover for Rio Adebisi, who is now out for the season, but has fallen out of favour. He was also left out of the squad at Wrexham.

He has played 28 times for for this season in all competitions, 21 times in League One.