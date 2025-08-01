Peterborough United academy prospect departs club

Ollie Rose has left Peterborough United to join Scunthorpe United.

Rose had been with the club since the age of nine but has now joined the National League side in search of regular game time.

The 19-year-old defender has played four times for the club- all last season- three times in the Vertu Trophy and once in League One. He came on for his league debut against Blackpool in the 86th minute in October.

Rose spent the end of the season on loan at Scunthorpe. He found a home in their side at right back and made a strong impression at Glanford Park as the Iron ultimately won promotion from the National League North via the play-offs.

Ollie Rose. Photo: Joe Dent.

He was present for the celebrations but was not on the pitch as injury ruined the end of his season. He missed the last seven games and the play-off campaign with an injury. He played 12 games and provided three assists.