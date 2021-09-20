Peterborough United Academy graduate signs a professional deal, Kellan strikes twice in revenge win for Posh Under 18s

Luke Harris with Posh Academy director Kieran Scarff (left) and Under 23s manager Matthew Etherington (right). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Harris will continue his development with Matthew Etherington’s Under 23 squad. They have a league game against Bristol City at Ashton Gate tomorrow night (September 21).

Midfielder Harris had been on a development deal because of injury concerns, but the club have now awarded a player who has been with the club since the age of nine his first senior deal.

Harris said: “I am delighted to sign the deal. I had a tough year last season with injuries and the club have been great with me. They gave me the opportunity to come back in during pre-season, play games and see where it took me and I have just worked as hard as I can both in training and in the matches.”

Posh Under 18s recorded a terrific 4-1 win over Sheffield United in the Premier Development League Cup at the idverde Training Ground on Saturday (September 18).

Kellan Hickinson scored twice with Harry Thomas and Gabriel Overton also on target as Posh beat the team, that knocked them out of the FA Youth Cup last season.