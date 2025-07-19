Peterborough United Academy graduate is delighted he has the first-team manager's trust

Noah Freeman in action for Posh at King's Lynn Town. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United Academy graduate Noah Freeman is delighted to have the first-team manager’s trust.

The 18 year-old is an attacking right-back by trade, but he played as a left-back and a left sided centre-back in Friday night’s 1-1 friendly draw at King’s Lynn Town.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson insisted Freeman was one of his better performers in Norfolk because of his calm temperament as well as nis natural playing ability.

Freeman spoke to the Posh Plus service after the game. He said: “It’s so pleasing that the manager trusts me. He played me in two or three different positions tonight so there were loads of positives for me to take. I just want to play so I’ll play wherever he wants.

"It gives me so much confidence to get praise from a manager so experienced. In the game against Ipswich I felt nervous as all of a sudden I was playing against players I’d watched on the television. Playing in those games feels like an achievement for me. The tempo is so much faster than what I’m used to, but I'm loving the experience.

"It was a tough test against tough opposition at King’s Lynn. We had the majority of the ball, but we couldn’t break them down. It was 90 minutes into the legs which was the most important thing though.”

It’s a quick turnaround for Posh who are back in action at National League Boston United on Saturday (3pm). A completely different starting line-up will be used in that game.