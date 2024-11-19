James Dornelly made his England debut on Friday. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United Academy graduate James Dornelly’s dream season has continued.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19 year-old right-back made his England Under 20 debut in a European Elite League win over Germany on Friday and on Tuesday he started his first game for his country. Dornelly played 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw in Poland.

Dornelly had been sent on as an 82nd minute substitute in a 4-0 over Germany at Chesterfield FC. He was originally on standby for the squad, but was called up three days before his debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the Germany game Dornelly said: “I’m over the moon. At 4-0 I thought I’ve got a chance of coming on here and it happened. It’s something I’ve worked really hard for so it’s another stepping stone for me."

James Dornelly in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

England manager Paul Nevin added: “James looked really comfortable when he went on. He’s a fantastic and classy character and definitely one to keep an eye on for the future, so we’re really happy to have him with us”.

It was a first call-up for Dornelly, who has made 20 appearances for Posh in all competitions this season. He scored his first professional goal in the a draw with Rotherham United last month.”

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: "I am delighted for James on the call-up. Over the last couple of years, we have had Benji Arthur called up and Ronnie Edwards captain the Under 20s in multiple games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is credit to our Academy and the hard work from the staff in our first team, to work with James and make him into one of the best teenage right-backs outside of the Premier League.

"James has been with our club since the age of eight and to see him making these strides fills me with pride. There is a lot more to come from this level- headed young man."

Posh boss Darren Ferguson added: “James is a fantastic young man who has earned his place in our first-team and his call-up to England. He’s come through the Academy and his fitness has improved quickly because he has played more matches. The call-up is great for the club as not many League One players get in that Elite squad.”