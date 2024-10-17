Peterborough United - a team that guarantees goals at both ends - overlooked for live TV FA Cup coverage
The top-scoring team in the top four divisions of English football are at League Two side Newport County in the first round and the Welsh club might fancy toppling a side who also have the worst defensive record in League One.
Just as predictably the games involving Wrexham (at Harrogate) and Birmingham City (at Sutton United) have been selected as have potential giant-killing games at Northampton Town, Chesham and Tamworth.
TV ties: Friday November 1: Tamworth v Huddersfield Town. Saturday November 2: Northampton Town v Kettering Town; Sunday, November 3: Sutton United v Birmingham City; Harrogate Town v Wrexham. Monday November 4: Chesham v Lincoln City.
