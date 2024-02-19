Peterborough Telegraph legend is a guest speaker at Peterborough United event
Peterborough Telegraph legend David Lowndes is the guest speaker at the next senior citizens event at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday.
David has been taking pictures of Peterborough for over 50 years including a long stint as the paper’s number one Peterborough United photographer.
The event runs from Noon to 2pm in the Alan Boswell Suite. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.
David will be showing many of his iconic Posh pictures.