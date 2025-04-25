Peterborough Sports star leaves club after a coaching promotion at Peterborough United

Hugh Alban-Jones. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough Sports midfielder Hugh Alban-Jones has had to sacrifice playing football at step two level to further his coaching career at Peterborough United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25 year-old will leave Sports after the final game of the current National League North season against Scarborough Athletic at PIMS Park on Saturday (3pm kick off). The classy midfielder has been promoted to an assistant manager role with Posh Under 18s which means his weekends will be devoted to the League One club.

Alban-Jones will be missed by Sports, but he leaves with the best wishes of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports joint-manager Michael Gash said: “Hugh is a great lad and a top player. If his approach and attitude rubs off on the youngsters he is working with they will all turn out well.

Hugh Alban-Jones (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports. Photo David Lowndes.

"We signed Hugh from the level below before the start of last season. He had to be patient. He even asked about going out on loan at one point, but we told him we believed in him and that he would play a big part for us. He respected our decisions and never caused us a moment’s worry. He never let us down.

"Hugh is a good player with plenty of heart and desire. He’s just a great character. It’s been a tough decision for him to make, but he can’t play for us and do the job they want him to do at the Posh Academy so we wish him all the best.”