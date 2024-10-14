Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United will visit mid-table League Two side Newport County in the first round of the FA Cup.

Posh were the last ball to be pulled from the bag in Monday's draw which took place at Bradford City FC.

There was better news for Peterborough Sports who will host lowly League Two side Accrington Stanley if they can beat fellow National League North side Rushall Olympic in a fourth qualifying replay at PIMS Park on Tuesday evening (7.45pm kick off).

The ties will take place between Friday, November 1 and Monday. November 4. There are no replays in the FA Cup this season so extra time and penalties will be used to determine the winners if required.

Posh have never played Newport County in the FA Cup. They last played at Newport on their way to winning the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy in the 2013-14 season when a strong Posh team won 3-0 with goals from Kgosi Nthle, Grant McCann and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. Posh will now play away from home on three successive Saturdays at Wycombe Wanderers (October 19), Bolton Wanderers (October 26) and Newport County (November 2) unless the FA Cup tie gets moved to a different day.

Sports have never reached the first round of the FA Cup. Their joint-manager Michael Gash said: “We were not going to get carried away no matter who we drew as we have a tough game to get past tomorrow first. Obviously, if we did win tomorrow, we’d have wanted one of the biggest clubs, but Accrington is possibly a winnable tie, although it would be a very tough one. But as I say all our focus is on Rushall tomorrow. They will want to win as much as we do.”

Accrington are 22nd in League Two. Newport County are 13th.