Peterborough bar and Deli unveils new 'Tommy's Tipple' ale to support legend Tommy Robson's statue fund

By Ben Jones
Published 8th Nov 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 16:47 BST
Peterborough United fans can get their first taste of ‘Tommy’s Tipple’ ahead of this weekend’s Cambridgeshire Derby.

A new ale named ‘Tommy’ Tipple’ has been unveiled at The Shed Tap Room and Deli, at Fletton Quays.

The amber ale (4.1%), which has been brewed by Greene King, has been brewed as a tribute to Posh legend and freedom of the city holder Tommy Robson, who passed away in 2020.

Tommy sadly passed away in October 2020 and efforts are now being coordinated to build a bronze statue of him outside of the club’s London Road stadium. Over £80,000 has already been raised to support the cause.

Tommy's Tipple at The Shed.placeholder image
Tommy's Tipple at The Shed.

The ale is on sale now and will remain available at the recently opened venue throughout November. £1 from each sale will go to the Tommy Robson Statue Fund.

The Shed has now been open for six weeks under the management of duo Karen Perks and David Nightingale and is a popular venue for Posh fans on matchdays.

Fans will be able to get their first taste of the new brew ahead of Saturday’s Cambridgeshire Derby, which kicks off at 3pm.

Karen has said she was only too happy to support the cause having worked with Tommy at the Evening Telegraph and getting to know him well when her father- Tony Judson- was a Director at Posh.

Karen said: “Tommy was always really lovely to me and my dad when he used to go to the football.

"As we are so close to the ground, to PISA2000 (Peterborough United Independent Supporters Association0 and because of our family history, we wanted to do our bit to support the statue fund. Tommy was an aboslute legend.”

"It’s a lovely amber ale, it’s not a heavy brew and it’s easy to drink. We’re hoping to raise a few hundred quid with it!”

