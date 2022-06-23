Posh kick off with a trip to Cheltenham but the first dates fans will be interested in are Saturdays October 29 (home) and April 5 (away) when they face Cambridge.

There is also a tasty looking New Year’s Day meeting at home with Wycombe. Boxing Day sees Posh travel to Charlton but they return to the Weston Homes Stadium to host Milton Keynes on December 29.

December looks to be a challenging month for the club as they face Barnsley, Ipswich, Shrewsbury, Charlton and Milton Keynes.

Posh will end the season away at Barnsley and host Bristol Rovers in the final home game.

Sat Jul 30 Cheltenham Town A

Sat Aug 6 Morecambe H

Wed Aug 10 Carabao Cup Round One

Sat Aug 13 Plymouth Argyle A

Tue Aug 16 Sheffield Wednesday H

Sat Aug 20 Lincoln City H

Wed Aug 24 Carabao Cup Two

Sat Aug 27 Derby County A

Sat Sep 3 Portsmouth A

Sat Sep 10 Forest Green Rovers H

Tue Sep 13 Fleetwood Town H

Sat Sep 17 Bolton Wanderers A

Sat Sep 24 Port Vale H

International window

Oct 1 Milton Keynes Dons A

Sat Oct 8 Burton Albion H

Sat Oct 15 Wycombe Wanderers A

Sat Oct 22 Oxford United A

Tue Oct 25 Accrington Stanley H

Sat Oct 29 Cambridge United H

Sat Nov 5 FA Cup First Round

Wed Nov 9 Carabao Cup Three Sat Nov 12 Exeter City A

Sat Nov 19 Bristol Rovers A

Nov 26 FA Cup Second Round

Sat Dec 3 Barnsley

Sat Dec 10 Ipswich Town A

Sat Dec 17 Shrewsbury Town H

Wed Dec 21 Carabao Cup Round Four

Mon Dec 26 Charlton Athletic A

Thu Dec 29 Milton Keynes Dons H

Sun Jan 1 Wycombe Wanderers H

Sat Jan 7 Burton Albion A

Sat Jan 14 Port Vale A

Sat Jan 21 Charlton Athletic H

Sat Jan 28 Portsmouth H

Sat Feb 4 Forest Green Rovers A

Sat Feb 11 Bolton Wanderers H

Tue Feb 14 Fleetwood Town A

Sat Feb 18 Morecambe A

Sat Feb 25 Plymouth Argyle H

Sat Mar 4 Sheffield Wednesday A

Sat Mar 11 Cheltenham Town H

Sat Mar 18 Lincoln City A

Sat Mar 25 Derby County H

International window

Sat Apr 1 Oxford United H

Fri Apr 7 Shrewsbury Town A

Mon Apr 10 Exeter City H

Sat Apr 15 Cambridge United A

Tue Apr 18 Accrington Stanley A

Sat Apr 22 Ipswich Town H

Sat Apr 29 Bristol Rovers H