Peterbororough United came unstuck at the hands of Toffees in an Under 23 cup match as several regulars travel to Blackpool with the first-team squad
Peterborough United failed to capitalise on a dominant start to their Premier League Under 23 Cup tie against Everton at the Weston Homes Stadium today (December 17).
Posh penned the visitors in their own half for most of the opening half an hour, but failed to make a breakthrough and they were made to pay when Everton grabbed the winning goal through Stan Mills 12 minutes from time.
To be fair the Toffees had looked the likeliest scorers throughout the second-half with Posh ‘keeper Dan Gyollai making a terrific stop moments before the goal after Tom Cannon had robbed Emmanuel Fernandes on the edge of his own area before racing through on goal.
After the goal Lewis Warrington thumped the crossbar from 20 yards for the visitors with Joe Taylor’s fine run and shot that was well saved by Everton number one Harry Tryer the only notable Posh response. Taylor picked up an injury while striking at goal and limped out of the action.
Posh did their best work early in the game with some neat passing and movement, but they failed to create clearcut opportunities.
The best fell to Luke Harris 12 yards from goal after another strong Taylor run, but he sidefooted over the bar.
Posh had won 3-0 at Everton in the same competition last week, but were without Kai Corbett, Joel Randall, Kyle Barker and Kwame Poku from their regular line-up. They are all thought to have travelled to Blackpool with the first-team squad for tomorrow’s Championship match at Bloomfield Road.
Posh have taken an enlarged squad in case of positive Covid tests.
Posh: Dan Gyollai, Ethan Bojang, Oscar Tonge, Charlie O’Connell, Emmanuel Fernandez, Kobe Chong, Roddie McGlinchey, Luke Harris, Johnson Gyamfi, Andrew Oluwabori, Joe Taylor. Substitutes: William Van Lier, Matthew Laycock, Lewis Darlington, Harry Thomas, Gabe Overton.