Netherton United celebrate their Cambs Womens Division One title success. Photo: Graham Arnold/GA Photography

The city side played a double header against Cambridge University last weekend and won 5-0 and 2-1 to establish an unassailable lead and they still have two games to play.

Yasmin Green (2), Emily Johnson, Jenna Nairn and Jess Perrin scored in the first game with top scorer Green and Jess Farchica netting in the second contest. It’s now 14 wins in 14 games for a side will week promotion at the end of the season.

Isabel Turner scored after just 29 seconds as Girls United beat Glinton & Northborough 1-0 in a Cambs Girls Under 15 match. The city side can still win the title, but have a big game at home to leaders Coton on Saturday.

In the Peterborough & District League men’s competition First Division champions Warboys Town are on course for a famous double.

The Hunts-based outfit reached the final of the league cup with a 1-0 win over Premier Division side Stamford Bels courtesy of a first-half goal from Connor Withers.

It could be an all First Division final if Deeping Rangers Reserves manage to topple top-flight Moulton Harrox in the second semi-final at Outgang Road on May 3. This will be the second staging of this semi-final as the first was abandoned after a serious injury to the Deeping goalkeeper.

Well known local player Russell Bibby will play his last game for Peterborough Sunday Morning League side Riverside this weekend at the age of 60.