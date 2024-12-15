Peterborough United Women delivered a 10/10 performance as they battered bottom of the table Lincoln City in Midlands Division One of the National League.

Posh showed no mercy to a side who have now lost all 13 of their league games this season, while conceding 75 goals. Ten came in this fixture at Gainsborough Trinity FC as Posh finished 2024 in second place, two points behind leaders Northampton Town who also have a game in hand.

Hayley James, Niamh Connor and Katie Middleton struck in the first-half before a second-half goal rush. Tara Kirk added the fourth goal before Posh unloaded their substitutes bench on the hour mark. Renai Bennett scored twice from the bench with Kayleigh Hines, Emily Sharpe, Evie Driscoll-King and Marthina Aguirre also netting in the final quarter of the game.

The home side bagged a consolation goal in added time. Posh are back in action against Barnsley at Bourne Town FC on January 5.

Posh: Corry, Connor, Driscoll-King, Sharpe, Brown (sub Bennett, 60 mins), James, Hines, Lawlor (sub Aguirre, 60 mins), Middleton (sub Meli, 60 mins), Kirk, Perkins (sub Lauren Wilshaw, 60 mins).