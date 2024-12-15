Perfect 10 from Peterborough United as they finished 2024 on a National League high
Posh showed no mercy to a side who have now lost all 13 of their league games this season, while conceding 75 goals. Ten came in this fixture at Gainsborough Trinity FC as Posh finished 2024 in second place, two points behind leaders Northampton Town who also have a game in hand.
Hayley James, Niamh Connor and Katie Middleton struck in the first-half before a second-half goal rush. Tara Kirk added the fourth goal before Posh unloaded their substitutes bench on the hour mark. Renai Bennett scored twice from the bench with Kayleigh Hines, Emily Sharpe, Evie Driscoll-King and Marthina Aguirre also netting in the final quarter of the game.
The home side bagged a consolation goal in added time. Posh are back in action against Barnsley at Bourne Town FC on January 5.
Posh: Corry, Connor, Driscoll-King, Sharpe, Brown (sub Bennett, 60 mins), James, Hines, Lawlor (sub Aguirre, 60 mins), Middleton (sub Meli, 60 mins), Kirk, Perkins (sub Lauren Wilshaw, 60 mins).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.