Perfect 10 from Peterborough United as they finished 2024 on a National League high

By Alan Swann
Published 15th Dec 2024, 19:08 BST
Updated 15th Dec 2024, 19:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Peterborough United Women delivered a 10/10 performance as they battered bottom of the table Lincoln City in Midlands Division One of the National League.

Posh showed no mercy to a side who have now lost all 13 of their league games this season, while conceding 75 goals. Ten came in this fixture at Gainsborough Trinity FC as Posh finished 2024 in second place, two points behind leaders Northampton Town who also have a game in hand.

Hayley James, Niamh Connor and Katie Middleton struck in the first-half before a second-half goal rush. Tara Kirk added the fourth goal before Posh unloaded their substitutes bench on the hour mark. Renai Bennett scored twice from the bench with Kayleigh Hines, Emily Sharpe, Evie Driscoll-King and Marthina Aguirre also netting in the final quarter of the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The home side bagged a consolation goal in added time. Posh are back in action against Barnsley at Bourne Town FC on January 5.

Posh: Corry, Connor, Driscoll-King, Sharpe, Brown (sub Bennett, 60 mins), James, Hines, Lawlor (sub Aguirre, 60 mins), Middleton (sub Meli, 60 mins), Kirk, Perkins (sub Lauren Wilshaw, 60 mins).

Related topics:Peterborough United WomenNational LeagueLincoln City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice