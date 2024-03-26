Pemi at the double early on as Peterborough United U21s see off Ipswich Town

Pemi Aderoju scored twice in the first three minutes as Peterborough United beat Ipswich Town 2-1 in a Professional Development League fixture at the idverde Training Ground on Tuesday.
By Alan Swann
Published 26th Mar 2024, 16:07 GMT
Jacob Wakeling. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Jacob Wakeling. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Jacob Wakeling. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Aderoju, who has made rapid strides since joining the club from Biggleswade earlier this season, converted a first minute penalty, picking himself up to score after he’d been brought down.

And the 19 year-old was soon on target again when guiding home a right-wing cross from close range.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh, who had recent injury victims Jacob Wakeling and James Dornelly in the starting line-up alongside recent signing Vontae Campbell-Daley, dominated the early stages and could have been out of sight in the first 20 minutes.

Most Popular
Pemi Aderoju scored twice for Posh U21s v Ipswich. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comPemi Aderoju scored twice for Posh U21s v Ipswich. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Pemi Aderoju scored twice for Posh U21s v Ipswich. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Wakeling came close twice after good work from first Harley Mills and then Donay O’Brien-Brady. O’Brien-Brady was then thwarted by the visiting goalkeeper after a splendid dummy by Aderoju.

Ipswich did eventually settle down and Posh ‘keeper Fynn Talley made a couple of decent first-half saves to keep the two-goal lead intact. He tipped one excellent free-kick strike on to the crossbar.

The Tractor Boys pulled a goal back with a classy finish from substitute Emmanuel Okunowo, but once Talley had made another top stop to thwart Tommy Taylor Posh were able to celebrate a rare win.

Posh: Talley, Daley-Campbell, Mills, Dornelly (sub Lamb, 60 mins), Thomas, Rose, Van Lier, Trialist, Aderoju, O’Brien-Brady, Wakeling (sub Winters, 60 mins). Unused subs: Sakalas, Chiha, Kawa.

Related topics:Ipswich Town