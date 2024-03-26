Jacob Wakeling. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Aderoju, who has made rapid strides since joining the club from Biggleswade earlier this season, converted a first minute penalty, picking himself up to score after he’d been brought down.

And the 19 year-old was soon on target again when guiding home a right-wing cross from close range.

Posh, who had recent injury victims Jacob Wakeling and James Dornelly in the starting line-up alongside recent signing Vontae Campbell-Daley, dominated the early stages and could have been out of sight in the first 20 minutes.

Wakeling came close twice after good work from first Harley Mills and then Donay O’Brien-Brady. O’Brien-Brady was then thwarted by the visiting goalkeeper after a splendid dummy by Aderoju.

Ipswich did eventually settle down and Posh ‘keeper Fynn Talley made a couple of decent first-half saves to keep the two-goal lead intact. He tipped one excellent free-kick strike on to the crossbar.

The Tractor Boys pulled a goal back with a classy finish from substitute Emmanuel Okunowo, but once Talley had made another top stop to thwart Tommy Taylor Posh were able to celebrate a rare win.