Pay cuts for Peterborough United players if they are relegated this season

Barry Fry (right) with Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

The clauses were inserted to guard against of the financial impact of going down.

Posh reckon Championship football is worth an additional £10 million to the club in solidarity payments, increased TV fees, prize money and bigger crowds.

Fry said: “The owners bankrolled the club for two years without any income because of the pandemic, but there is a limit to what they can do. They don’t have a bottomless pit of money.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have pay cut clauses in the players’ contracts should we go down because obviously our income would reduce.

“It’s tough for a club like ours in the Championship. We go after players and we find they are on £26k, £28k or £32k a week and we can’t compete with that.

“We probably have the lowest budget in the league and one of the lowest average attendances.”