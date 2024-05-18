Oxford United celebrate their play-off final success at Wembley. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

The League One play-off final at Wembley emphasised what might have been for Peterborough United. In fact it confirmed what should have been.

Oxford United, who finished fifth in League One after scrambling into a play-off place on the final day of the season, were comfortable 2-0 winners over a very disappointing Bolton Wanderers side on Saturday and will play Championship football next season.

Man-of-the-match Josh Murphy scored both goals in the first-half, the first with the help of a deflection off the head of ex-Posh defender Ricardo Santos and the second following a superb piece of control and a sliderule pass from Ruben Rodrigues.

But the game-clinching goal was a rare moment of quality from the two sides. There was very little creative football on display with Oxford’s impressively-organised defence having a much easier ride than they did in the final two hours of their semi-final win against Posh.

Indeed the winners came closest to scoring a third goal as Murphy operated on a different level to any other attacking player on display. Oxford at least appeared to have a gameplan whereas Bolton generally knocked it sideways for a few moments before Santos lumped the ball forward, usually off the pitch or straight to under-employed goalkeeper Jamie Cummings.

Former Posh loanee Nathanel Ogbeta started the game at left wing-back for Bolton and played poorly. He was substituted in the second-half, but, while Bolton sent on two power forwards, they also persisted with three centre-backs in a game that drifted away from them from a long way out.

It was a contest that should have frustrated Posh folk. Darren Ferguson’s side would surely have fancied turning over either of these limited sides on the lush expanse of a Wembley pitch.