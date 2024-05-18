Oxford United reach the Championship which should leave Peterborough United with many regrets
Oxford United, who finished fifth in League One after scrambling into a play-off place on the final day of the season, were comfortable 2-0 winners over a very disappointing Bolton Wanderers side on Saturday and will play Championship football next season.
Man-of-the-match Josh Murphy scored both goals in the first-half, the first with the help of a deflection off the head of ex-Posh defender Ricardo Santos and the second following a superb piece of control and a sliderule pass from Ruben Rodrigues.
But the game-clinching goal was a rare moment of quality from the two sides. There was very little creative football on display with Oxford’s impressively-organised defence having a much easier ride than they did in the final two hours of their semi-final win against Posh.
Indeed the winners came closest to scoring a third goal as Murphy operated on a different level to any other attacking player on display. Oxford at least appeared to have a gameplan whereas Bolton generally knocked it sideways for a few moments before Santos lumped the ball forward, usually off the pitch or straight to under-employed goalkeeper Jamie Cummings.
Former Posh loanee Nathanel Ogbeta started the game at left wing-back for Bolton and played poorly. He was substituted in the second-half, but, while Bolton sent on two power forwards, they also persisted with three centre-backs in a game that drifted away from them from a long way out.
It was a contest that should have frustrated Posh folk. Darren Ferguson’s side would surely have fancied turning over either of these limited sides on the lush expanse of a Wembley pitch.
It’s now two seasons in a row the team beating Posh in the semi-final has won the play-off final. It’s also two seasons in a row Posh, Barnsley and Bolton lost at the semi-final stage.
