Robinson brings his side into the game struggling down in 19th place in the table. The experienced boss has insisted that he is still the right man for the job this week despite a start to the season that has seen The U’s win just four of their opening 12 matches.

Three of those victories came against bottom-hals sides Burton Albion, Cambridge and Cheltenham before they beat Exeter 4-2 at St James Park last week.

Only Fleetwood, in the bottom half, have conceded less than Oxford (14), however, but Robinson had plenty of praise for the Posh forward line in his pre-match press conference.

He told the Oxford Mail: “They’re a good team with some good players, I know Grant really well.

“They’re always a team that causes a problem because of the quality they’ve got at the top end of the pitch.

“They’ve always got wingers with pace and they always make it difficult for you on the counter-attack.

“They cause many, many problems and we know it’s going to be a very difficult game.”

Robinson briefly managed Posh and the division's leading goalscorer Jonson Clarke-Harris at Milton Keynes. A 21-year-old Clarke-Harris played five matches on loan from Rotherham at the side in League One in 2015.

Robinson continued: “They also know if you sit deep, they know they’ve got a physical presence in Clarke-Harris at the top end of the pitch.

“He always is a threat, he’s a physical presence and he’s got a wand of a left foot,” said Robinson.

“He’s got a thunderbolt of a left foot, and I’ve seen that first hand. I managed him for a bit so I know what he possesses.

“They’ve got a lot of good players in that team, and they’ve got good players either side of him.

“On any given day, Peterborough can turn up and put a number past anybody.