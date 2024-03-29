Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 30 families will now have the chance to watch Peterborough United at Wembley after fundraising efforts from fans topped £5000.

Earlier this month, the club teamed up with the Free Kicks Foundation to start a Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final Ticket Fund to allow families, who may not have had the chance to attend Wembley, that chance.

Thanks to the supreme generosity of fans, the donations have now passed the £5000 mark with the window for donations now closed.

Peterborough United fans showed extreme generosity for the Free Kicks Foundation campaign.

In total, over 30 other families have been offered match tickets, coach travel and Junior Posh Memberships.

The Free Kicks Foundation have selected two nominees who will receive VIP tickets in Club Wembley and an Executive Box respectively.

The recipients of these tickets have been contacted and will be collecting their tickets, coach travel tickets and Junior Posh Memberships before the fixture against Carlisle United on Good Friday.

Steve Thorpe, Founder and Trustee of Free Kicks Foundation, said: “We have been amazed but not completely surprised by the support of the Posh fans with this project, to raise over £5,000 in such a short time was beyond our wildest dreams, we would like to thank all who have contributed or donated tickets and the team at Posh for their help over the last week.”

Peterborough United Football Club CEO, Dawn Gore, said of the initiative “We are delighted to have partnered with the Free Kicks Foundation in this wonderful initiative. We would like to thank all of our supporters for the generosity they have shown and look forward to welcoming all the families to what will be a very special occasion at Wembley.