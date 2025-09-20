Outstanding Peterborough United display on the road delivers a second successive League One win

JJ Morgan celebrates the only goal of the game for Posh at Plymouth. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United delivered an outstanding away performance to claim a second successive League One win.

A third goal in three games for livewire on-loan striker JJ Morgan sealed a 1-0 success at Plymouth Argyle, but there were other Home Park heroes, notably goalkeeper Alex Bass who produced a save of the season contender in the second-half.

Bodies were also thrown in front of shots and set-pieces were defended superbly by a magnificent back three which was good news for striker Harry Leonard who had failed to convert a first-half penalty.

It was a rare failure by anyone in a Posh shirt though, and they even had good fortune on their side for a change as Plymouth had cause to regret the absence of goal-line technology deep in the first-half.

Matt Garbett in action for Posh against Plymouth. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Predictably Posh named an unchanged starting line-up after collecting their first League One win of the season last weekend. Their only change was among the substitutes as midfielder Ben Woods replaced Kevin Lisbie.

Plymouth have been picking up injuries regularly this summer. They fielded two starting debutants in wide man Owen Dale and midfielder Law McCabe. Ex-Posh loanee Bali Mumba started as a wing-back.

A cagey opening between two teams feeling each out carefully ensued. The only drama of the first quarter was caused by a poor Bass clearance kick straight to Bradley Ibrahim, but his shot at goal lacked the power to get past George Nevett.

But a penalty awarded to Posh on 23 minutes livened things up. A cute pass from Matthew Garbett sent JJ Morgan through and he was unceremoniously upended by home ‘keeper Luca Ashby-Hammond who instantly made amends by diving to his right to keep out Leonard’s low spot-kick. But Leonard then had a hand in a fine Posh goal eight minutes later. He fed Brandon Khela who freed wing-back Peter Kioso whose shot was spilled into Morgan’s path by Ashby Hammond.

The penalty save had woken the crowd up and the Posh goal did the same to the home team who started to pass the ball at a greater tempo and with more precision.

Posh had an amazing escape 4 minutes before the break when a looping header from Alex Mitchell struck the underside of the crossbar and the ball appeared to bounce over the goalline before Bass clawed it away. Lorent Talej should have made the argument moot though, but he somehow managed to miss converting the rebound from a yard out.

Bass made a scrambling save to thwart a Tolaj header just before the break and just after the personal battle between Leonard and Ashby-Hammond had continued with the ‘keeper again coming out on top after Morgan had played his strike partner through.

Plymouth reacted to a deficit by making a half time substitution. They went on to dominate the second period, but ran into a defensive wall.

On the occasions they didn’t they met an elastic goalkeeper. Bass saved well from Mumba from distance and then brilliantly, and rather improbably, from close range as he somehow managed to keep out a close range Tolaj volley by diverting the ball onto the crossbar.

Posh made what has become a traditional triple substitution just past the hour mark, including a debut for Woods, and they successfully kept the home side at arm’s length in the final quarter while also breaking out impressively as Plymouth became more desperate.

Ciana Hayes was a real driving force and set up a decent chance for Leonard which he skied before replacement Carl Johnston was sent flying in the penalty area as he tried to convert a pass from Leonard.

It didn’t matter. Posh spent the 5 minutes of added time in the home half before celebrating a terrific, morale-boosting win after a battle between 2 sides who, on this evidence, are in a false League One position.

Posh: Alex Bass, Tom Lees, George Nevett, Tom O’Connor, Peter Kioso, Jacob Mendy (sub Cian Hayes, 64 mins), Archie Collins, Matthew Garbett (sub Carl Johnston, 84 mins), Brandon Khela (sub Ben Woods 64 mins), Harry Leonard, Jimmy-Jay Morgan (sub Gustav Lindgren 64 mins).

Unused substitutes: Klaidi Lolos, David Okagbue.

Plymouth: Luca Ashby-Hammond, Mathias Ross (sub Brendan Galloway, 46 mins), Brendan Wiredu, Bali Mumba, Alex Mitchell (sub Ayman Benarous, 71 mis), Malachi Boateng, Law McCabe (sub Bim Pepple, 77 mins), Matty Sorinola, Lorent Tolaj, Bradley Ibrahim, Owen Dale (sub Tegan Finn, 64 mins)..

Unused substitutes: Conor Hazard, Owen Oseni, Caleb Roberts.

GOALS: Posh – Morgan (31 mins)

CAUTIONS: Posh – Khela (foul), Garbett (dissent)

Plymouth – Mitchell (delaying the re-start), Finn (foul), Sorianola (foul).

REFEREE: James Linington 7

ATTENDANCE: 15, 944 (approx 500 Posh).