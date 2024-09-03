Peterborough United manager insists deadline day signing Bradley Ihionvein has already played himself into contention for a League One start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20 year-old smacked in a stunning goal on his debut as Posh started their defence of the EFL Trophy with a 2-1 win at League Two leaders Gillingham on Tuesday night.

But it was also the general play of a striker who has started just seven Football League games in career that really impressed Ferguson. Ihionvien replaced first-half goalscorer Ricky-Jade Jones after an hour. Jones hurt in his shoulder during the game, but it’s not thought to be a serious issue. Posh are next in action in a League One fixture at home to Lincoln City on Saturday, September 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything we want from a number nine was delivered by Bradley,” Ferguson said. “Obviously the goal was exceptional, and I’ve seen him score like that before, but he pressed, he was aggressive and he was positive. It was a magnificent debut. He was outstanding and didn’t put a foot wrong. He has given himself a chance of playing against Lincoln.

Kwame Poku in action for Posh against Gillingham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"i was pleased both of the number nines scored and Ricky took his goal well. He did hurt his shoulder, but I was going to take him off anyway and I don’t think it’s a big problem.”

Ferguson made seven changes to his starting line-up from the weekend and some took the opportunity to impress the boss.

"I was disappointed for Nicholas Bilokapic because he deserved a clean sheet,” Ferguson added. “He gets blasted for a mistake, but it’s no different to a striker missing a chance to score from six yards, yet that tends to get forgotten more quickly. James Dornelly was very good after training brilliantly on Monday and Jadel Katongo cruised through the game. He is going to be a big player for us this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a very good result in what was always going to be a tricky game. In the first-half we were nowhere near it, but the second half was much better and we should have won more comfortably. I keep repeating myself, but we need to work harder on our decision-making. Our intensity was much better in the second-half though and Malik Mothersille did well playing on the left. I like him there and he could certainly do a job in that position. He’s very quick and he likes to get at defenders. He needs to improve the final product though and he knows that.

Bradley Ihionvien celebrates his brilliant debut goal for Posh at Gillingham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"I told the players to go out and win this game as we now have two home games to make sure we get through the group. There’s no reason why we can’t win the Trophy again and get promoted in the same season. We should have done it last season after all. It was only four-and-a-half months since we won at Wembley so selling the importance of the competition last night wasn’t hard.”

Posh play Stevenage (October 8) and Crystal Palace Under 21s (November 5) at the Weston Homes Stadium in their two remaining EFl Trophy group games.