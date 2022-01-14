Out of form Coventry wary of Peterborough United’s home record, when Posh v Coventry City was a huge game, watch out for deadly in-form Posh striker, big match odds

Coventry City's former Posh striker Matt Godden. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images.

Coventry have been as high as the play-off positions this season but have slid down the table to tenth in recent weeks due to a run of form that has seen fail to win any of their last six league matches.

They did, however, beat division rivals Derby in the FA Cup last week and will presumably be looking at Posh as good opponents to try and get back to winnings ways against.

Robins has backed his side but is wary about the threat Posh can pose on their own patch. He told the club’s media team: “We’re looking forward to the games and they’re coming thick and fast. It’ll be a tough game tomorrow they’re good at home, but we have to go there to look to take the three points, but we know it will be difficult.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mo Eisa (7) scores a late equaliser for Posh v Coventry the last time the teams met at London Road in 2019. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“They move the ball really well and they have some good young players and some good players who have experience but ultimately that’s what Darren’s teams do.

“He looks to find ways of exploiting teams weaknesses by getting bodies forward as quickly as he can do and moving the ball as well as they can.

“They’re a decent team and we have to try and exploit their weaknesses, but clearly it will be a tough game.

“They’ve picked up some decent results at home, but we are a decent team and we want to get back to doing what we do best and doing it as well as we can do.”

PAST MEETINGS

Posh last won this fixture in March, 2016 when they claimed a rather fortunate 3-1 victory in a League One match.

Coventry were thwarted by an outstanding goalkeeping display from Ben Alnwick before Posh scored through Michael Bostwick, Lee Angol and Harry Beautyman. Joe Cole scored for Coventry.

Posh: Alnwick, Baldwin, Bostwick, Santos, Fox, Taylor, Oztumer, Maddison, Beautyman, Forrester, Williams. Subs used: Gillett, Angol, Coulthirst.

Posh were also fortunate to escape from the last meeting between the sides at London Road with a 2-2 League One draw in October, 2019. Mo Eisa equalised for Posh in injury time after a Marcus Maddison penalty.

Posh have won four and lost five of 11 Football League matches with Coventry at London Road.

DANGERMEN

Former Posh striker Matt Godden has hit a purple patch of scoring for the Sky Blues. He’s netted eight times in the Championship this season, seven of them in his past 11 appearances.

Strike partner Viktor Gyokeres is still Coventry’s top scorer with nine goals, but they all arrived in the first 11 games of the season, including two against Posh at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Gyokeres hasn’t scored since October 2.

Coventry’s attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare is an outstanding talent, but has managed just one goal, two fewer than former MK Dons centre-back Kyle McFadzean.

CURRENT FORM

Coventry haven’t won in their last six Championship fixtures and they’ve slipped down to 10th in the table as a result. They’ve drawn four of those games, but lost their last two at home to West Brom and to Millwall. The Sky Blues have won just two away matches at Hull and Blackpool, both 1-0. Coventry found some form in the FA Cup last weekend, beating Derby 1-0 in a third round tie at home.

CROWD NUMBERS Coventry sold out their initial allocation of 2,300 tickets for Saturday’s game very quickly. They were given an extra 700 tickets this week which are expected to be sold as well.

Posh v Coventry used to be a huge fixture in the sixties. Indeed the 26,307 who attended a Division Three game between the clubs is the highest Football League attendance at London Road in Posh history. Coventry were managed by future TV personality Jimmy Hill at the time. Posh are averaging 10,140 in home Championship attendances this season. Only Luton (9,922) and Bournemouth (9,921) have a lower average.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Keith Stroud is refereeing Posh v Coventry which might concern Siriki Dembele given how this official took a lenient approach to Huddersfield players clogging him earlier this season. Controversy tends to dog Stroud. QPR fans started a petition to ban him from their games earlier this season while mild-mannered Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray called a recent performance ‘embarrassing.’

BIG MATCH ODDS