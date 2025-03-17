We knew that anyway of course – but Posh showed it once again with a 1-0 win at Cambridge.

Tayo Edun's 22-yard strike after 72 minutes left Nathan Bishop with no chance and ensured Posh did the double over the U's for the second successive year.

The win leaves Posh six points above the drop zone and all but confirmed Cambridge’s relegation to League Two.

Here are some of the Posh fans who saw the win, through the lens of photographer David Lowndes.

