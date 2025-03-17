Peterborough United boosted their survival hopes after a battling win in the derby at Cambridge United.placeholder image
Peterborough United boosted their survival hopes after a battling win in the derby at Cambridge United.

Our top pictures of the fans who watched Peterborough United show why they are Cambridgeshire's top dogs

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Mar 2025, 07:00 BST
Posh are Cambridgeshire’s best.

We knew that anyway of course – but Posh showed it once again with a 1-0 win at Cambridge.

Tayo Edun's 22-yard strike after 72 minutes left Nathan Bishop with no chance and ensured Posh did the double over the U's for the second successive year.

The win leaves Posh six points above the drop zone and all but confirmed Cambridge’s relegation to League Two.

Here are some of the Posh fans who saw the win, through the lens of photographer David Lowndes.

Cambridge 0 Posh 1

Cambridge 0 Posh 1

Cambridge 0 Posh 1

Cambridge 0 Posh 1

