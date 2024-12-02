Peterborough United scored three late goals to turn the tie on its head and seal their FA Cup progress.Peterborough United scored three late goals to turn the tie on its head and seal their FA Cup progress.
Our top pictures of Peterborough United fans watching the thrilling FA Cup win over Notts County

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
Posh came from behind late to seal a barn-storming 4-3 FA Cup win over Notts County.

The League Two side led 2-1 with 17 minutes to go before Posh turned it on to score three times.

County pulled a goal back deep in stoppage-time, but it was not enough to stop Posh claiming their place in the third round.

Our man David Lowndes took these snaps of just some of the fans who were there. Take a look and see who you know.

