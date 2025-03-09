Peterborough United were denied victory over Wycombe following a 93rd minute equaliser.Peterborough United were denied victory over Wycombe following a 93rd minute equaliser.
Peterborough United were denied victory over Wycombe following a 93rd minute equaliser.

Our best pictures of Peterborough United's fans watching the unlucky draw with Wycombe Wanderers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th Mar 2025, 07:30 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 07:39 BST
Posh were denied a brilliant win over promotion-chasing Wycombe Wanderers.

Malik Mothersille's 16th minute penalty gave Posh the lead deep into stoppage-time before Richard Kone rescued a share of the spoils for the visitors.

Here are just some of the Posh fans who saw their boys do them proud, taken by photographer Darren Wiles. Take a look and see who you know.

Get full reaction – and the latest Posh news – on our website.

Peterborough United were denied victory over Wycombe following a 93rd minute equaliser.

1. Posh 1 Wycombe 1

Peterborough United were denied victory over Wycombe following a 93rd minute equaliser. Photo: Darren Wiles

Photo Sales
Peterborough United were denied victory over Wycombe following a 93rd minute equaliser.

2. Posh 1 Wycombe 1

Peterborough United were denied victory over Wycombe following a 93rd minute equaliser. Photo: Darren Wiles

Photo Sales
Peterborough United were denied victory over Wycombe following a 93rd minute equaliser.

3. Posh 1 Wycombe 1

Peterborough United were denied victory over Wycombe following a 93rd minute equaliser. Photo: Darren Wiles

Photo Sales
Peterborough United were denied victory over Wycombe following a 93rd minute equaliser.

4. Posh 1 Wycombe 1

Peterborough United were denied victory over Wycombe following a 93rd minute equaliser. Photo: Darren Wiles

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Wycombe Wanderers
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice