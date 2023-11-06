News you can trust since 1948
Our best fans pics from Peterborough United's FA Cup draw with Salford City

Some of these Posh fans face an unwanted midweek trip to Salford City next midweek following Saturday’s 2-2.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Nov 2023, 06:54 GMT

A home tie with Doncaster Rovers or Accrington Stanley awaits the winners after substitute Emmanuel Fernandez saved the blushes of goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic to rescue a draw.

Photographer David Lowndes took these pictures of some of the fans at the game.

Take a look and see if there is anyone you know.

Posh 2 Salford 2

Peterborough United fans watch their side struggle to a 2-2 draw at home to Salford. Photo: David Lowndes

Posh 2 Salford 2

Peterborough United fans watch their side struggle to a 2-2 draw at home to Salford. Photo: David Lowndes

Posh 2 Salford 2

Peterborough United fans watch their side struggle to a 2-2 draw at home to Salford. Photo: David Lowndes

Posh 2 Salford 2

Peterborough United fans watch their side struggle to a 2-2 draw at home to Salford. Photo: David Lowndes

