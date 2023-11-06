Our best fans pics from Peterborough United's FA Cup draw with Salford City

Some of these Posh fans face an unwanted midweek trip to Salford City next midweek following Saturday’s 2-2.

A home tie with Doncaster Rovers or Accrington Stanley awaits the winners after substitute Emmanuel Fernandez saved the blushes of goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic to rescue a draw.

Photographer David Lowndes took these pictures of some of the fans at the game.

Take a look and see if there is anyone you know.

Get the latest Posh news each day, here.

1 . Posh 2 Salford 2 Peterborough United fans watch their side struggle to a 2-2 draw at home to Salford. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Posh 2 Salford 2 Peterborough United fans watch their side struggle to a 2-2 draw at home to Salford. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Posh 2 Salford 2 Peterborough United fans watch their side struggle to a 2-2 draw at home to Salford. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Posh 2 Salford 2 Peterborough United fans watch their side struggle to a 2-2 draw at home to Salford. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales