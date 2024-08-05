Where every side will finish is a hot topic of debate – a debate which has been joined by the experts over at OPTA.

The OPTA Analyst supercomputer has given their verdict on who will finish where – and there’s plenty of twists ahead.

The company have also given a percentage chance of each club finishing in their predicted place. Here we take a look at 1-24 in the table.

But where will Posh finish? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

*The projections are based on what the Opta supercomputer knows at the moment. Essentially, if every game in League One was to be played today, this is how it sees the league finishing. Of course, these projections will change throughout the season, thousands of times, based on real-life data powering the seasonal simulations.

Nevertheless, these pre-season projections provide an early look at what certain teams might be realistically aiming to achieve in 2024-25. You’ll have seen various 1-24 predictions by publications this summer and you’ve probably made your own, too; see this as a more unique projection without opinion and instead powered by data..