Shrewsbury Town manager Paul Hurst accepted Peterborough United showed their attacking class as they romped to a 4-1 win at the Cloud Meadow on Saturday.

Two goals apiece for Kwame Poku and Joel Randall secured a first League One win of the season for Posh. Randall scored his goals in the closing stages after the hosts had thrown extra forward players on in an attempt to rescue a point.

Hurst had warned his players in the build-up to the game they would facing a side with ‘frightening’ forward power.

“I’m massively disappointed in terms of the scoreline and the way the game finished," Hurst told the Shropshire Star. "We knew what we were up against and Peterborough certainly highlighted that at times, but for a big period we were in the game and we had one cleared off the line at 2-1 down.

Joel Randall celebrates the third Posh goal at Shrewsbury with Ricky-Jade Jones (right) and Kwame Poku (left). Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“I will take responsibility for putting lots of attacking players on to try and get something from the game and as a result that perhaps influenced how the match finished. The flip side to that, is the players also have to take responsibility and the fourth goal is 100 per cent avoidable. If I said it was ‘Sunday League football’ I would be being disrespectful to Sunday League. That is a ridiculous goal to give away. It just adds to the scoreline and how it looks. Now, I am not standing here saying we were equal to Peterborough who are obviously a very good team. But obviously at the same time you have got to stay in the game and we had done that for large parts.

"They did look a threat every time they attacked though. We did some good bits of defending, but at the minute it looks like we are too easy to play against.

"A big difference was how many times we gave the ball away under little pressure compared Peterborough who make you work much harder without it. The lads have got to improve. If you take care of the ball, you are making the opposition run."

Shrewsbury have lost both League One matches so far and are currently bottom of the table.