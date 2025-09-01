Only rumour and radio silence for Peterborough United fans as the clock ticks down towards end of transfer window
It’s thought Posh will sign up tp 4 players to today – or they would hope to – and 2 are likely to be strikers.
The arrival of centre forward Harry Leonard (21) from Blackburn Rovers is widely expected with one prominent northern journalist claiming the fee is £1 million with add ons.
And one relentless transfer news national reporter believes Posh have also secured the services of young Chelsea striker Jimmy Jay Morgan (19) on loan. The pair have 6 career EFL goals between them so potential is the Posh take on these two.
If Leonard is really costing seven figures the sale of midfielder Archie Collins could be part-funding it. The PT has been told Stockport County have bid £600k for the transfer-listed player, the last link to the glorious 2023-24 Posh team.
Posh have also been strongly linked by a good source with a move for Wrexham defender/midfielder Thomas O’Connor who hasn’t appeared for the Welsh club in the Championship this season after being involved in 3 promotions in successive seasons. He’s a fine set-piece taker apparently who played 35 times for Wrexham last season.
Hokey-cokey Posh striker Brad Ihionvien is expected to join Shrewsbury Town on loan, although the League Two side reportedly have other forward targets.
There have been no rumours the PT has seen regarding any of the 5 other transfer-listed Posh players apart from a friend of a friend claiming on X that forward Chris Conn-Clarke is talking to League Two side Oldham Athletic.
Posh are also keen to shift goalkeepers Nicholas Bilokapic and Will Blackmore, as well as midfielder Ryan De Havilland and striker Jacob Wakeling.