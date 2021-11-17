‘Only’ a six-point deduction for Peterborough United’s relegation rivals

Action from Reading v Posh earlier this season.

The Championship side will also see a further six points suspended, and will need to comply with an agreed business plan for the remainder of this season and next season to avoid the additional penalty being triggered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A six-point loss if applied today would drop the Royals to 19th place, one point and two places above Posh.

Championship clubs are not permitted to make losses of more than £39m over three years, but Chinese-owned Reading’s operating losses for that period went beyond that figure.