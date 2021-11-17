‘Only’ a six-point deduction for Peterborough United’s relegation rivals
Reading, potential relegation rivals of Peterborough United, have accepted a six-point deduction for breaching the EFL’s financial rules, according to a report in the Daily Mail.
The Championship side will also see a further six points suspended, and will need to comply with an agreed business plan for the remainder of this season and next season to avoid the additional penalty being triggered.
A six-point loss if applied today would drop the Royals to 19th place, one point and two places above Posh.
Championship clubs are not permitted to make losses of more than £39m over three years, but Chinese-owned Reading’s operating losses for that period went beyond that figure.
It had been widely expected Reading would be deducted nine points to match the deduction received by Derby Countyu for similar offences earlier this week.