Peterborough Museum.

The ‘Proud to be Posh’ exhibition will run from June 18 until September 25 and will follow the club’s journey from their formation in 1934 to the League One promotion season of 2020-21.

Part of the exhibition will be matchday programmes from every season. They have all been sourced bar one from the 1934-35 season and if anyone has one from that campaign that they are willing to loan, donate or sell please contact Posh statistician Mick Robinson by email at [email protected]