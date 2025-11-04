One Peterborough United fixture has been postponed and another one could be under threat

Matt Garbett in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United’s League One trip to Mansfield Town on Saturday, November 15 has been postponed.

Mansfield have already received three international call-ups so have exercised their right to postpone the fixture at the One Call stadium with Posh.

Posh have had one international call-up themselves, but expect to receive others. Discussions are also taking place re the Posh fixture with Stockport County currently scheduled for Thursday, November 20 and due to be broadcast live on Sky TV. That date is also covered by international break rules and Posh would definitely be without key midfielder Matthew Garbett who is in a New Zealand squad to play in Ecuador the day before.

Jimmy-Jay Morgan (England Under 20s), George Nevett (Wales Under 21s) and David Okagbue (Ireland under 21s) could all also be away on international duty during the break.

New Zealand have friendlies scheduled in Colombia on November 16 and Ecuador on November 19.

England Under 20s take on Japan in a friendly at Doncaster Rovers on November 14. Morgan started the last game for England Under 20s. This squad is due to be announced on Friday, November 7.

Wales Under 21s have a European Championship qualifying game in Belarus on November 14. Nevett made an impressive debut for Wales in their last outing, a 2-0 win in Austria.

And Ireland Under 21s take on England in a European Championship qualifying game at Birmingham City on November 14 before travelling to Andorra for another on November 18, 48 hours before the Stockport clash. Okagbue is a regular in the Ireland squad.