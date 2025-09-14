One of the dumbest questions ever asked and the midfielders an outstanding Kiwi must overtake to become one of the best midfielders in Peterborough United history

Matt Garbett on the ball for Posh against Wycombe. Photo David Lowndes.

One of the more pointless questions I’ve asked, in a career full of them, was delivered at 5.20pm on Saturday when inviting nominations for Peterborough United’s man-of-the-match in the 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Midfielder Matthew Garbett was so far ahead of anyone else on the field even the Posh matchday sponsors picked him. There was no other possible candidate. If there had been a more widespread vote he’d have gained a Vladimir Putin level of victory, without any rigging.

The New Zealand international has only started 3 games for Posh and yet he’s already been compared to recent club star Jack Taylor and suggestions have now been made to suggest he’s one of the best in his position to ever play for the club. A terrific goal aided his cause.

It’s a bit early for that of course, but there’s every chance he will become the first man to play in a World Cup Finals while on the books of Posh, providing he doesn’t get sold before then of course. There will be bids. It will be fascinating to see how high they are and whether or not they are accepted.

Kyrell Lisbie in action for Posh against Wycombe. Photo David Lowndes.

For what it’s worth the instant adulation the 23 year-old has received set me thinking about the best midfielders I’ve seen in my time watching Posh which is pretty much since the 1973-74 season.

I’ve not included Garbett. He needs to deliver more performances like yesterday’s before he even becomes the best current midfielder at the club.

My top 10 was hastily assembled late at night so apologies if I’ve missed anyone obvious.

1 Freddie Hill

Posh goalkeeper Alex Bass made this key early save against Wycombe. Photo David Lowndes.

2 Bobby Doyle

3 Simon Davies

4 Grant McCann

5 Billy Kellock

6 Micky Gynn

7 Archie Collins

8 Mick Gooding

9 Mick Halsall

10 Jack Taylor

TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 2, WYCOMBE 1...

1) ​Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony continues to make bullish statements which fly in the face of all available evidence. His latest podcast claim to cause sniggers at the back was Posh have built a top-6 squad. Even after this most welcome win Posh remain bottom of the table with an 11-point bridge to the place the chairman believes is the club’s rightful position. MacAnthony also promised a while back that Posh would be ‘a different animal’ by the time the transfer window closed. Cue many mickey-taking memes, but was this prediction actually spot on? Posh are certainly very different compared to the opening day of the season. Probably not beast-like just yet, but there’s more power, more aggression and, very pleasingly, more goals. Posh have now scored four in their last two League One matches after claiming just two in their first six. Recent arrivals Garbett and Jimmy-Jay Morgan were the scorers here, both in the first-half which Posh deservedly ended 2-0 in front, but just as impressively Posh wobbled, but didn’t fall down, after the visitors pulled a goal back early in the second-half through Fred Onyedinma.

2) I looked at the team sheets before the game and felt Posh might not get much from the substitutes’ bench. I was anxious at 2-1 when Posh were wobbling early in the second-half and some starting players started to look leggy. Replacements were inevitable and boy did they deliver. David Okagbue was strong at the back, Cian Hayes was a livewire as an attacking wing-back and Gustav Lindgren chased, harried and won free kicks by holding the ball up well. Kyrell Lisbie arrived late in the piece and was excellent at getting Posh up the pitch and keeping them there.

3) As well as Hayes did I would whatever has happened with Harley Mills is resolved quickly though. The chairman appeared to criticise Mills and his reaction to being dropped on his podcast last week and the young left-back was left out of the squad again yesterday. Hayes is not a long-term solution at left wing-back, but Mills could well be. Jacob Mendy is a strong defender, but he’s yet to convince he will offer a great deal going forward. Wing-back is a punishing position and Mendy’s fitness is being severely tested.

4) Posh survived a typically frantic second-half yesterday. Two first-half goals were obviously crucial, but so was the early save from home debutant goalkeeper Alex Bass after Wycombe had sliced through the Posh defence. Going behind so early would have been a nightmare for a team which has struggled for confidence and well as form all season. Bass did his job though and was also very good in the final quarter of the game when his handling was reassuringly safe. Posh now appear to have 2 good ‘keepers after starting the season without 1 reliable one, although what Vicente Reyes is thinking now after coming here on loan from the Championship is anyone’s guess. His appearances might now be restricted to Vertu Trophy matches and there might only be 2 of them.

5) It’s a tough transition for Posh switching from a reliance on wingers to a dependency on wing-backs, but just imagine how hard it must be for Wycombe boss Mike Dodds to implement a stylish passing approach on a team whose greatest glories were built on hoofing it, set-piece prowess and game management (aka time wasting). I hope he succeeds. I still shudder at watching brawn and muscle be rewarded so well at League One level last season.

6) I like the look of the Posh front two. JJ Morgan and Harry Leonard bring energy and speed. They will only get better the more they play together.