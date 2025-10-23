One of the best, and one of the worst, Peterborough United players also played for Blackpool

3 . HAYDEN COULSON

Posh signed this left-back on loan from Middlesbrough when struggling in the Championship in the 2021-22 season. He made little impression in six starts apart from getting sent-off in a defeat at Derby that signalled the end of Darren Ferguson's third reign as Posh boss.Signed For Blackpool in June 20204 and he's still there. Photo: Joe Dent