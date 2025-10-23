One of the best, and one of the worst, Peterborough United players also played for Blackpool

Those who have played for Posh and Blackpool include one of the greatest midfielders to grace the London Road turf.
It also includes one of the most unsuccessful loan signings Posh have ever made.
1. DARREN BRADSHAW
A pretty decent defender who played 86 times for Posh between 1992 and 1994 before he was sold to Blackpool for 35k. Photo: David Lowndes
2. BOB DOYLE
One of the greatest of all Posh midfielders. He made 156 appearances for Posh scoring 12 goals before Blackpool paid £110k for his services. That was a Posh record sale, a figure that wasn't beaten until 1992. When England World Cup winner Alan Ball became Blackpool manager the following year he reckoned Doyle was he best midfielder in the third tier. Photo: David Lowndes
3. HAYDEN COULSON
Posh signed this left-back on loan from Middlesbrough when struggling in the Championship in the 2021-22 season. He made little impression in six starts apart from getting sent-off in a defeat at Derby that signalled the end of Darren Ferguson's third reign as Posh boss.Signed For Blackpool in June 20204 and he's still there. Photo: Joe Dent
4. LIAM DICKINSON
A gangly centre forward signed for Posh by boss Jim Gannon, who had managed the players successfully at Stockport County, on loan from Brighton in another Championship relegation season of 2009-10. Dickinson scored 3 goals in nine games for Posh. He has scored 4 goals in 7 appearances on loan at Blackpool from Derby County in 2008. Photo: Georgi Mabee