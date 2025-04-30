One 'L' of a display by a Peterborough United side bullied into defeat at Mansfield Town

Posh striker Gustav Lindgren at Mansfield Town. Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

Lethargic, lacklustre, lightweight and ultimately losers. This was one ‘L’ of a bad performance by Peterborough United at Mansfield Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh would have lost a fight with a paper bag tonight. They showed precious little pride particularly in a first-half which was as bad as anything seen in this most disappointing of seasons, one in which they managed to lose 7-2 on aggregate to Mansfield Town.

Don’t be fooled by the 4-2 scoreline. This was a hammering with complete embarrassment avoided by some woeful home finishing. Posh were okay at times on the ball, but the hard yards, the tracking back, the ability to win a tackle, they were all lacking with the only consolation an improved display and a late consolation goal from Gustav Lindgren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swede also hit the crossbar after Malik Mothersille had hit a post in the first-half, but they were fleeting moments alongside a succession of poor passes and shambolic defending.

Posh changed both full-backs with James Dornelly replacing Carl Johnston at right-back. Tayo Edun returned to the left-back spot after a four-game suspension with Harley Mills dropping to a substitutes’ bench that was one player light even though it did include January signing Joe Andrews now that Chippenham Town’s season has finished.

Under 21 goalkeeper Bastian Smith was also on the bench alongside Ricky-Jade Jones, but the other expected summer departures Kwame Poku and Hector Kyprianou didn’t travel. Bolu Shofowoke, who made his first-team debut aged 16 on Saturday, was sent to an under 18 cup final instead.

Mansfield also changed eight players as they sought a third win in their last 22 League One matches. Former Posh goalkeeper Christy Pym was not included in the matchday squad, but another old boy Louis Reed started in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield raced into a 2-0 lead after nine minutes at London Road on Boxing Day and they bettered that by scoring twice in the opening seven minutes at the One Call Stadium. The Stags added a third goal on the half hour mark over Christmas and it was 3-0 here on 34 minutes with Posh lucky they weren’t further behind.

They defended seemingly without fight or organisation and, although they showed up well at times going forward with Lindgren prominent, they were also hesitant in front of goal.

Posh ‘keeper Will Blackmore was forced into a third minute save to deny Keanu Baccus, but he was beaten a minute later when George Maris poked home a cross and again in the seventh minute when Baccus fired home splendidly after some painfully weak defending from Edun. Blackmore again did well to keep out Maris from close range on 32 minutes, but two minutes later Will Evans made it 3-0 with a far post header after nudging James Dornelly far too easily out of the way.

Posh had their moments going forward. Mothersille hit the woodwork with a cross when Abraham Odoh had looked certain to tap the ball home. Lindgren and Mothersille also forced decent saves from debutant goalkeeper Owen Mason while Odoh took far too long to shoot after Lindgren had teed him up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh boss Darren Ferguson sent the players out early for the second-half with Sam Hughes appearing to read the riot act, but things didn’t change instantly as the hosts pounced on another dreadful passing error before wasting a two-on-one opportunity.

Remarkably Posh pulled a goal back on 51 minutes after breaking away down the right. Chris Conn-Clarke’s cross was intercepted, but only as far as Ryan De Havilland who slotted home impressively from the edge of the area.

Sadly it made little difference to the flow of the game. Reed shot over after more comedy defending and Blackmore was forced into another close range save before Evans curled home a beauty from 25 yards. Odoh can have that assist.

Ferguson reacted to the latest setback by making four substitutions and switching to wing-backs. Mansfield sent three replacements of their own on and matched the new formation. They continued to create chances with several close range headers missing the target and it was Posh who remarkably claimed the final goal of the game two minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Odoh grabbed another assist with a perfect pass for Lindgren to fire into the net for his first Football League, just five minutes after he hit the bar when he should have scored.

Posh won the second-half somehow, but they shouldn’t be taking any comfort from that. Too many of the players on show here are not good enough for a a League One team with ambitions of promotion.

Posh: Will Blackmore, Tayo Edun, Sam Hughes, George Nevett (sub Harley Mills, 65 mins), James Dornelly (sub Carl Johnston, 65 mins), Donay O’Brien-Brady, Ryan De Havilland, Abraham Odoh, Malik Mothersille (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 65 mins), Chris Conn-Clarke (sub Oscar Wallin, 65 mins), Gustav Lindgren.

Unused subs: Bastian Smith, Joe Andrews.

Mansfield: Owen Mason, Elliott Hewitt (sub Aden Flint, 53 mins), Baily Cargill, Deji Oshilaja (sub Stephen Quinn, 38 mins), Stephen McLaughlin, Louis Reed, Keanu Baccus, Will Evans (sub Hiram Boateng, 68 mins), Jordan Bowery, Dom Dwyer (sub Jordan Rhodes, 68 mins), George Maris (sub Caylan Vickers, 68 mins).

Unused subs: Scott Flinders, Ben Waine.

GOALS: Posh –De Havilland (51 mins), Lindgren (88 mins).

Mansfield – Maris (4 mins), Bacchus (8 mins), Evans (34 mins & 60 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Nevett (foul).

Mansfield –

REFEREE: Aaron Bannister 6.

ATTENDANCE: 7,263 (504 Posh).