Peterborough United record signing Mo Eisa will play in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after helping Sudan to an unlikely qualification.

Striker Eisa, who moved from Bristol to Posh for £1.5 million in June 2019, was part of the Sudan team that qualified for next year’s tournament with a 0-0 draw against Angola in Libya. Sudan had to play all their home games in neutral countries because of an ongoing war in their homeland.

Eisa, who now plays for Nassaji Mazandaran in the Persian Gulf Pro League, made his international debut against Togo in November last year. He scored his only international goal in that game.

"I am very proud to help my country qualify for Afcon," Eisa told Gloucestershire Live. "It's the goal we set out to achieve so we are very happy we qualified from a difficult group, and while our country is going through a difficult period. It's nice to put a smile on Sudanese people's faces."

Mo Eisa celebrates a goal for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Eisa played 71 times for Posh (45 starts) and scored 21 goals before he was sold to MK Dons in July 2021.

The long-awaited reunion between former Posh players Harrison Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark at Championship level on Saturday turned into a damp squib. The pair were only on the pitch together for four minutes as Sheffield United took Burrows off just after Coventry sent Mason-Clark on. The match finished 2-2.

Ex-Posh striker Matt Godden converted a penalty as Charlton Athletic went down 2-1 at Huddersfield Town in a League One match. Charlton will move above 12th-placed Posh if they win at rock-bottom Burton Albion on Tuesday (November 26).

On-loan Posh defender Romoney Crichlow collected the first red card of his career in a 2-1 defeat for Dagenham & Redbridge at Tamworth in the National League. Crichlow walked 10 minutes from time after picking up a second yellow card.

Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Coventry City. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Another on-loan Posh man David Ajiboye played 90 minutes for York City in a 4-0 home win over Yeovil. Yeovil, who finished the game with nine men, are managed by ex-Posh boss Mark Cooper.

And former Posh youngster Nathan Ralph scored for Southend United in a 2-2 home draw with Forest Green Rovers. York have moved back above Forest Green to the top of the table.

On Sunday one ex-Posh man replaced another as Ipswich Town held Manchester United to a 1-1 Premier League draw at Portman Road. Jack Taylor was sent on as a second-half substitute for Sammie Szmodics for the Tractor Boys in Ruben Amorim’s first match as United boss.