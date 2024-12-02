One big attacking selection dilemma for Peterborough United manager
Malik Mothersille and Abraham ‘Ibby’ Odoh are battling it out for the left wing slot. Mothersille started Saturday’s 4-3 FA Cup win over Notts County and looked dangerous, but he was substituted 20 minutes from time with Posh trailing 2-1. On came Odoh to score, and to claim an assist, to continue his own recent good form. Odoh has scored four times in his last five outings, the last three of which have been as a substitute.
"My most difficult selection decision is between Ibby and Malik,” Ferguson, who was serving a one-match touchline ban on Saturday, admitted. “Malik looked a threat, but the final ball wasn’t there, while Ibby came on and scored one and made one. I could hear Malik chuntering when he came off from up in the stands. He clearly wasn’t happy, but if you analyse games like I do, the bottom line is how many chances the players created. Ibby hasn’t been happy he hasn’t been starting, but I like that and he is getting close.”
Ferguson changed both his full-backs for the County cup tie with Jadel Katongo appearing for the first time since September 28 when he pulled a hamstring. He played right-back with Sam Curtis starting on the left.
"Jadel and Sam did well,” Ferguson added. “We know Sam can play left-back and Jack Sparkes needs some competition. Sam did okay and when he switched to right-back he set up the fourth goal with a fantastic run and cross. The full-backs had nothing to do with the goals we conceded.”
