Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admits he has one major attacking dilemma ahead of Wednesday’s League One home game with Burton Albion (December 4, 7.45pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malik Mothersille and Abraham ‘Ibby’ Odoh are battling it out for the left wing slot. Mothersille started Saturday’s 4-3 FA Cup win over Notts County and looked dangerous, but he was substituted 20 minutes from time with Posh trailing 2-1. On came Odoh to score, and to claim an assist, to continue his own recent good form. Odoh has scored four times in his last five outings, the last three of which have been as a substitute.

"My most difficult selection decision is between Ibby and Malik,” Ferguson, who was serving a one-match touchline ban on Saturday, admitted. “Malik looked a threat, but the final ball wasn’t there, while Ibby came on and scored one and made one. I could hear Malik chuntering when he came off from up in the stands. He clearly wasn’t happy, but if you analyse games like I do, the bottom line is how many chances the players created. Ibby hasn’t been happy he hasn’t been starting, but I like that and he is getting close.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson changed both his full-backs for the County cup tie with Jadel Katongo appearing for the first time since September 28 when he pulled a hamstring. He played right-back with Sam Curtis starting on the left.

Abraham Odoh (10) is congratulated after his goal for Posh v Notts County. Photo David Lowndes.

"Jadel and Sam did well,” Ferguson added. “We know Sam can play left-back and Jack Sparkes needs some competition. Sam did okay and when he switched to right-back he set up the fourth goal with a fantastic run and cross. The full-backs had nothing to do with the goals we conceded.”