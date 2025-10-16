On-loan Peterborough United forward on being mentored by a club great, wearing the England under 9 shirt and his partnership with big-money signing

Dwight Gayle in action for Posh. Photo Alan Storer.

On-loan Chelsea striker JJ Morgan is to be mentored by one of Peterborough United’s greatest strikers.

Dwight Gayle played less than a full season at Posh, but was a catalyst for an incredible run of form which almost sped Darren Ferguson’s side to the most unlikely of escapes from Championship relegation.

Posh finished the 2012-13 season with 54 points, but still went down. It’s the highest number of points ever collected by a relegated second tier side. Gayle scored 13 goals in 29 games for Posh who picked up the fifth highest number of points in the Championship following the centre forward’s £500k move from Dagenham & Redbridge in November of that season.

Gayle moved to Crystal Palace for £6 million at the end of the season before signing for Newcastle United for £10 million. He also played for Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion before finishing his career in the Scottish Premier League with Hibernian and announcing his intention to move into football agency.

Jimmy-Jay Morgan after scoring for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

The 25 year-old has joined the agency that looks after Morgan, a 19 year-old striker with three goals in five League One starts for Posh.

Morgan, who played for England Under 20s in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Switzerland at St George’s Park during the international break, told the Posh Plus service: “Dwight is to become a mentor for me after moving to my agency. I feel I learn best from players who have been there and done it at the highest level in my position, but they can be difficult to find. Dwight’s record is strong though.

"Since I’ve been at Peterborough I must have met 30 players linked with the club. Ben Futcher is coach to the England Under 20s and he’s a great person as well as a great coach. He made me feel really comfortable in the camp.

"It’s always an a honour to play for your country. It was a frantic week at St George’s as every team seemed to be there. It was only a five-day camp and I had played on the Saturday before so it was a short training session for me on Monday followed by three days training and a match on the Friday. I wore number 9 for England which was great.

"The game would have done me good as I’ve been nowhere near at my sharpest so far this season as I didn’t have much of a pre-season. The 60 minutes I played for England was the sharpest I’ve felt.

"I’m always on the move, coming to feet, running in behind or getting into the penalty area and I also press with high intensity so I did struggle for 3-4 games to keep going, but everyone has been so patient with me.

Taylor’s awareness and positioning has helped him claim close range-goals after scoring efforts from team-mates have led to the ball landing at his feet. There are signs of a good partnership with Harry Leonard even if the reported £800k signing from Blackburn Rovers has yet to score.

"Harry’s movement complements mine, and my movement complements Harry’s,” Morgan added,. “We have a good understanding on the pitch which is helped by being so close off it.

"There is no spitefulness between us, just constructive criticism, Harry will soon start scoring. He scores every day in training as his finishing is top drawer, but I’ll keep picking up his rebounds until he does!"