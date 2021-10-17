Oh my, 40-0 and 35-0 wins recorded in the Peterborough League and Stilton stroll six points clear at the top of the Premier Division

Dwayne Rankin.

Peterborough Rangers, who only joined the competition this season, bashed Sawtry Reserves by 40 clear goals in Division Five, and Thorpe Wood Rangers thrashed Parkside Reserves by 35 goals in Division Four.

The Rangers team features players who have performed at Premier League level. The table-toppers now boast a goal difference of +77 after seven wins in seven matches.

Dwayne Rankin led the way with 13 goals with Tiago Dias (11), Chris Brown (7), Cameron Guest (6), Daniel Neto (1), Carlos Djalo (1) and Morgan Bartle (1) also on target.

Michael Uff.

Michael Uff claimed a staggering 15 goals for Thorpe Wood who sit second in the table with a goal difference of +51 after five straight wins.

Chris Down, a Premier Division player at Netherton last season, bagged seven goals with Luke Lambert (3), Maxim Anderson (3), Lee Barsby (2), Callum Perkins (2), Dean Worley (1), Charlie Kemp (1) and Tom Sanderson (1) claiming the other goals.

Last season Thorpe Wood won three out of eight games at Division One level before requesting a demotion. It’s not clear how many players the beaten teams fielded.

In the Premier Division Stilton United extended their lead at the top to six points with a 5-1 win at struggling Long Sutton. Matthew Barber scored twice for Stilton who also had Dan Stephens sent off.

Uppingham lost their unbeaten record at Crowland who won 3-1 at Snowden’s Field, while Moulton Harrox joined them omn 18 points by beating Stamford Lions 3-0.